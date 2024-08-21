Crews will shut down lanes on A1A in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Workers need to shut down lanes on A1A in Brevard County.

The Florida Department of Transportation is doing heavy work in Brevard County along A1A.

They’re working to resurface about four miles of A1A and install a grass median.

So, to do that, they need lane closures in both directions.

You’ll see the inside and outside lanes affected.

It all ends on Saturday, Aug. 24, so you’ll be dealing with this for a few days.

You’ll see those lanes closed from six in the evening to six in the morning.

It’s four miles of A1A, right near Patrick Air Force Base.

It’s A1A from Pineda Causeway to 36th Street.

If you move through that area during these hours, give yourself some extra time. Again, some lanes will be closed for that ongoing road work.

