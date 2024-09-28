Crews work on improving Colonial Drive in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews will be doing some safety improvements along Colonial Drive all next week.

Drivers will see the impacts from Pine Hills Road to Tampa Avenue along Colonial.

They will be installing some new curbs there and widening the lanes.

This runs from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.

It’s not a full shutdown of the area, just some intermittent lane closures.

Both directions are impacted, so you may see some slowdowns as you progress.

It’s not a huge stretch, just a small stretch.

