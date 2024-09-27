How to watch: Bethune Cookman vs Alabama State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune Cookman University (0-4) opens conference play at home at Daytona Stadium as they take on Alabama State (1-2) at 3:00 p.m. in a SWAC matchup.

This is the HBCU Go’s game of the week on WRDQ TV 27.

Coverage begins with The Bethune Cookman Pregame Prowl at 2:30 p.m. on WRDQ TV 27

Kick-off for the game is 3:00 p.m. on WRDQ TV 27.

