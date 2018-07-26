House boat burns, capsizes on St. John's River in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Fire crews in Seminole County responded to a burning house boat on the St. John’s River early Thursday morning.
The fire was on a boat that was docked at Boat Tree Marina in Sanford, not far from U.S. 17-92 and the Otter’s On The River restaurant.
Aerial video shows Seminole County firefighters working from the dock and from a nearby boat to contain the flames. The boat capsized around 7 a.m.
Firefighters have not said what caused the fire or if anyone is hurt.
