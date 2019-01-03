Crews work to preserve prehistoric artifacts found on Orange County housing project

OAKLAND, Fl. - Developers are planning to build dozens of homes on land known to have previously been occupied by prehistoric people in the town of Oakland.
That area is on what's considered to be pristine land on Hull Island along the southern shore of Lake Apopka.
Conservation groups were originally unhappy about the land being developed for homes, but the town and the developer are looking to ensure the preservation of any artifacts located.
"They've done quite a bit of extensive digging out here," said Hull Island resident Chuck Graham.
Crews have already discovered a spear point, pottery and stones believed to have been used as prehistoric tools.
Jim Peterson of the Oakland Nature Preserve initially wanted to save the site from development, but is now hopeful of the preservation plan.
"Kind of help us tell the story of the occupation of the site and the history," said Peterson.
The town is spending $10,000 to keep an archeologist on site for artifact preservation.
The area's history dates back as far as 10,000 years as home to Native Americans.
