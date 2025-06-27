Orange County summer camp counselor accused of molesting child

MAITLAND, Fla. — Maitland police have arrested a youth summer camp counselor on a molestation charge.

Police say Mahlyk Poole, 21, had inappropriate contact with a child under 12 while working as a counselor for Discover After School, which is a summer camp at Dommerich Elementary School with the facility rented from Orange County Public Schools.

The victim’s parents reported the alleged incident on Wednesday. Poole was arrested Friday on a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12 years old.

The Florida Department of Children and Families and the school district are also investigating.

Investigators are asking anyone with a child enrolled in the Discover After School camp and have any information regarding this case to call the Maitland Police Department at 407-539-6262

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group