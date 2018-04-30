0 Cross missing from memorial for Apopka middle schooler killed by drunken driver

APOPKA, Fla. - Family and friends of an Apopka middle schooler who was hit and killed by a drunken driver believe someone stole part of a memorial honoring her death.

A cross with the name “Trinity” engraved on it is missing from the memorial near the intersection of North Christiana Avenue near Oak Street, where the 2015 crash that killed 13-year-old Trinity Bachmann happened.

Walking around that intersection brings Emily Hall, Bachmann’s best friend, back to the night of the fatal crash.

“It all just happened so fast,” said Hall.

The pain only got worse when Hall discovered the cross meant to mark the spot of the crash was recently stolen.

“It just breaks my heart to know people can be so cruel,” said Hall.

An argument over who would sit in the front seat led Bachmann to get out of her mother’s car.

Hall sat in the car while Bachmann’s mother got out and tried to reason with her.

“We saw a car coming so I yelled to them to see if they could get her back in and she wouldn’t move,” said Hall through tears.

“The cross was made by a family friend of ours,” said Ana Cruz, Bachmann’s sister.

Bachmann’s family filed a police report about the missing cross—but just want to see it returned to the memorial.

