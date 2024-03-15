Dance the Night away with Dua Lipa at Madame Tussauds Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Award-winning popstar Dua Lipa is becoming a permanent fixture in the Orlando area – set to mesmerize fans and visitors with her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Visitors to the wax museum will have the chance to levitate into the world of the GRAMMY-winning star, and step under the disco ball and into the spotlight alongside Dua.

Ahead of her upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism, the figure is brand-new to Orlando and the second figure nationwide as Madame Tussauds New York debuted a figure inspired by her Studio 2054 performance in 2022.

Modeled after the ensemble she wore to open her critically acclaimed Future Nostalgia Tour, the Orlando figure is dressed in a custom Balenciaga fuchsia lace catsuit with matching gloves and boots and a bedazzled choker.

“When the world stopped in 2020, Dua Lipa was the first artist to ensure we all kept dancing in our living rooms with her smash record, Future Nostalgia,” said General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando Paul Gould. “This figure is a love letter to the superstar and album that held our spirits high during a truly unprecedented time. Her impact on pop music is inspiring, and her addition to Madame Tussauds Orlando is a celebration of her undeniable influence on culture and music across the globe.”

