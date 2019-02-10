DANCING QUEEN: WFTV's Racquel Asa wins first place at charity dance event

ORLANDO, Fla. - WFTV Channel 9's very own dancing queen, Racquel Asa, showed her moves Saturday night for a very good cause.
She placed first in the 2019 Dance Dream and Inspire competition.
The benefit was for Community Based Care of Central Florida.
The organization has worked with over 1,000 families across Central Florida with a goal to help children to “grow up safe, healthy and fulfilled in families that love and nurture them.”
Channel 9 anchors Jorge Estevez and Nancy Alverez were both hosts of the event.
