WATCH: Dashcam captures deadly plane crash on I-75 in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — A new video is helping to shed light on what happened during a deadly plane crash in Florida.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday on I-75 in Naples.

Raw video: Dashcam captures deadly plane crash on I-75 in Florida (WFTV)

Channel 9 received a new dashcam video that shows the moments the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet came crashing down on the interstate.

Original report: 2 people killed after a plane crashed into a vehicle while landing on I-75 near Naples

The video shows the plane come down over I-75 as several vehicles drove underneath.

Investigators said five people were on the plane when it hit two cars on the interstate.

Watch: Police: 86-year-old among 3 dead after small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park

The pilot and copilot died in the crash.

Before that crash, the pilot told air traffic control he was in trouble and had lost both of his engines.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group