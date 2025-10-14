Dassault Falcon Jet MRO facility opens in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Dassault Falcon Jet inaugurated a new MRO center in Melbourne on Tuesday, October 14, with plans to generate 400 jobs and invest more than $115 million.

The new facility at 84 N Apollo Blvd features a modern maintenance and paint shop. Representatives from Dassault Falcon Jet, Florida’s Space Coast Economic Development Commission, and Melbourne Orlando International Airport attended the grand opening.

Dassault Falcon Jet, a Dassault Aviation subsidiary, is globally recognized for aeronautics. The new MRO facility will boost its operations on the Space Coast, strengthening its regional presence.

