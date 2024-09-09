Data reveals Orlando’s low-wage, cost of living struggles

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida’s rapid growth has led to a huge demand for more housing, which has driven up the price of homes and rent. And that, in turn, has put a glaring spotlight on the region’s plethora of low-wage jobs that leaves many people unable to afford to live near where they work.

That puts stress on the Central Florida labor market, because workers who can’t afford to live here can’t afford to work here.

In fact, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area lags behind the national average of pay. The average weekly wage in the Orlando area is $1,151, or 13.7% less than the nation’s $1,334 average, said U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from May 2024.

