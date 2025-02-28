Dave’s Orange Julius recipe revived at new Titusville restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Orange Julius kiosk in Titusville’s Miracle City Mall — a stand later renamed Dave’s Hot Dogs — earned its spot among local icons, serving customers for 42 years before the mall closed in 2015. Dave’s was the last remaining tenant at the time.

The eatery’s classic Orange Julius recipe will be revived this year when Jessie and Sean Landry open The Native, their fifth Titusville restaurant. The Native will be at Titus Landings — the former site of the Miracle City Mall — sporting a menu of Florida favorites the Landrys grew up with. Both are lifelong residents.

“We met with Dave [Curfman] and he shared the recipe with us,” said Jessie Landry. “We are really excited to have this on the menu.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group