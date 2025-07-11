Daytona Aquarium and Rainforest Adventure opens in Volusia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Aquarium and Rainforest Adventure has recently opened in Daytona Beach, providing visitors with an interactive educational experience featuring a wide range of land and sea animals.

Located at the northwest corner of International Speedway Blvd. and Nova Road, the 55,000-square-foot facility features more than 60 exhibits, including a 110,000-gallon shark exhibit and a 10,000-gallon stingray touch pool.

The new rainforest exhibit is a highlight, showcasing diverse mammals and exotic birds like otters, sloths, tamarins, and toucans.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a rainforest environment, where the sounds of chirping lorikeets and lively monkeys create an engaging atmosphere. Children and adults alike can marvel at the sight of slow-moving sloths and striking lemurs leaping from tree to tree.

The facility also offers educational presentations that give insights into the lives of reptiles. Guests can enhance their visit by buying a cup to feed the rays at the touch pool.

The Daytona Aquarium and Rainforest Adventure are offering a special $2 discount for Florida residents from January 13 to December 31. This exciting local attraction is sure to be an unforgettable spot for families, offering a wonderful chance to learn about and appreciate the diverse wildlife that thrives in the world’s rainforests.

