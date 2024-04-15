Daytona Beach ballpark could become a historic landmark

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jackie Robinson Ballpark could soon become a national historic landmark thanks to a bill introduced Monday.

The Daytona Beach stadium is the oldest in use in Minor League Baseball.

The park has long been celebrated for being the first in the segregated south to allow integrated baseball. Now, 78-years later, Congressman Michael Waltz wants to make sure that moment is never lost.

The bill Waltz filed along with Congressman Darren Soto, would make the park a national commemorative site and add it to the African American Civil Rights Network. The move also directs the secretary of interior to begin a study to give the site the designation of a National Historic Landmark.

“To have the Jackie Robinson Stadium in Daytona as the National Historic Landmark that commemorates him breaking the race barrier in baseball is something the whole community is thrilled about,” said Waltz.

Tortugas General Manager Jim Jaworski believes this will keep the field that first opened in 1914, around for another 100-years.

“It’s about continuing to host the team here and continuing to play baseball here and that is really the name of the game,” said Jaworski.

Waltz described the park dedication as an easy decision for all Florida lawmakers. It is also being backed by the MLB and Daytona Beach city leaders.

