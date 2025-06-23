Daytona Beach bar to reopen after 3 people shot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The South Turn Sports Bar & Grill in Daytona Beach plans to reopen Monday, days after a shooting left three people injured.

The incident occurred late Friday night when police were called to the establishment on South Nova Road.

Upon arrival, officers found three people with gunshot wounds.

The restaurant announced its reopening plans on Facebook, stating, “Please keep in mind our staff is still dealing with this horrible tragedy, and we ask everyone to please be patient and respectful.”

Police arrested Anthony Kaznakoff in connection with the shooting.

Investigators reported that Kaznakoff was asked to leave the restaurant after becoming belligerently drunk, but he returned and opened fire.

Kaznakoff is currently in jail without bond.

