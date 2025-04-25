Daytona Beach cracking down on drivers not stopping at crosswalks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Improving driver and pedestrian safety was on full display in Daytona Beach Friday morning. Police and Bike Walk Central Florida joined forces for Operation Best Foot Forward.

According to Smart Growth America, Florida is one of the most dangerous states for pedestrian and cyclist safety. Volusia County is among the top five counties with the most crashes.

“This is why we’re out here addressing this,” said Anna Rutherford with Bike Walk Central Florida.

Rutherford said the main goal is to get drivers to slow down, pay attention and stop when they come to crosswalks, like the one at South Atlantic Avenue.

According to the law, drivers must stop, even if the lights are flashing.

Some tourists, like Crystal Nance and her husband, say they don’t have these where they’re from.

“Oh my god, it’s been amazing,” she said. “It makes me feel safer for sure. And the drivers are stopping.”

Officials said the crosswalks and Operation Best Foot Forward are working. They pulled several drivers over, however, not as many as they used to when they first started this.

“That’s a good thing,” Rutherford said. “We have seen by using these enforcements, drastic increases in the driver yield rate going up after this because drivers are more aware of the law for pedestrians.”

Failure to stop or yield at crosswalks might cost big time. You could get a $164 fine and three points on your license.

