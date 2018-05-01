Daytona Beach Hard Rock Hotel holds guitar-smashing grand opening

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - It's a big day for Daytona Beach tourism.
The Hard Rock Hotel on the beach is holding its grand opening Tuesday.
Gary and Alicia Hines attended the Hard Rock’s soft opening.
“We had no idea that they finally built a Hard Rock in Daytona,” Lake Mary resident
Alicia Hines said.
“It's our 4-year anniversary. So, we just came and spent some time out here. It was great,” Gary Hines said.
The christening of the hotel will feature the smashing of a guitar.
The Daytona Beach location is the fourth one in Florida, but the hotel is a one-of-a-kind because it's the only Hard Rock on the ocean.
“This brand really brings in what Daytona Beach is, what Daytona Beach can be, and all of the music elements we have with that,” general manager Kevin Hines said.
The musical elements include: electric guitars to play in your room or a classic vinyl record player with a musical collection.
“It's a lot like Miami. It's more upscale and more modern,” Alicia Hines said.
The big ceremony starts at 3 p.m. Officials will show off the spa, a Kids Club, a fitness center, a pool and a salon.
A live band will play Tuesday night.
