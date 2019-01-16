Daytona Beach homeless shelter slated for Thanksgiving opening date

A Daytona Beach homeless shelter that has had its opening date puhed back multiple times has now been given an opening date for Thanksgiving of 2019.
The city has been trying to open up a shelter since dozens of homeless camped outside the county administrative building in 2016.
The shelter was orginally slated to open in the summer of 2017, but was pushed back to December before hitting another delay in the middle of 2018.
First Step Shelter Director Mark Gaelis wants people to believe that the shelter will open up on time this time around.
"If you go to the site and look, you can see the foundation is in place," said Gaelis. "About $1.5 million has been spent on electricl and plumbing and I'm sure in the coming weeks we will see vertical walls start to go."
Construction crews are scheduled to begin working on the project soon.
