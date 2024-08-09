City of Daytona Beach issues drinking water notice

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents should be aware of a change in the quality of their drinking water.

The City of Daytona Beach said it will temporarily switch its disinfectant in its water treatment process.

The city will change from using chloramines to free chlorine.

Officials said tap water is still safe to drink and use during the switch.

Read: Lake County Sheriff’s Office provides update on injured deputy after ambush shooting

Some customers, including those in South Daytona, will notice a stronger smell or taste for a few weeks.

Here are some tips that can help with the smell and taste:

-Run the tap for a few minutes before using the water

- Refridgerate water in an open pitcher

- Add a slice of citrus or cucumber and let it sit

Read: ‘Thank you for trusting us’: Martha Sugalski celebrates 10 years with Channel 9

Water disinfection helps keep water safe from bacteria. This switch is done on a regular basis to improve the water quality.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group