Lake County Sheriff’s Office provides update on injured deputy after ambush shooting

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Deputy Stefano Gargano is recovering after another procedure.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is Gargano’s fifth surgery following a shooting on Aug. 2.

In the ambush at the Eustis home, Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed, and Deputy Howell was injured.

Howell was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Read: How to help Lake County deputies’ families following deadly ambush

Read Howell’s statement below:

“Hello all- it is bittersweet to finally be home after this event. I would like to thank my Lake County Sheriff’s Office family for their unending love and support.

To everyone in Lake County, as well as state and even nationwide- I have seen and heard your prayers, love, and support. I want to thank each and every one of you. Please continue to support the family and friends of Deputies Link and Gargano through this most difficult time. Stay safe and take care of each other. God bless you all.

Harold K-9 1525″

Read: ‘Who is your God?’: Report gives details about woman after Lake County deputies shot

Deputy released from hospital after ambush shooting, Lake County sheriff says The Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday gave an update on one of the two deputies injured after an ambush attack last week. (WFTV)

See our other coverage below:

Former stepmom of Lake County deputies shooting suspects speaks out

Woman arrested in ambush attack that left Lake County deputy dead, 2 other deputies injured

WATCH: Procession held for Lake County deputy killed in the line of duty

‘It’s horrific’: Lake County deputies mourn the death of one of their own

Deputy killed, 2 other deputies injured in shootout at Lake County home

Central Florida officials react to shooting in Lake County

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group