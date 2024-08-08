Lake County Sheriff’s Office provides update on injured deputy after ambush shooting

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Deputy Stefano Gargano is recovering after another procedure.
According to the sheriff’s office, this is Gargano’s fifth surgery following a shooting on Aug. 2.
In the ambush at the Eustis home, Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed, and Deputy Howell was injured.
Howell was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
Read Howell’s statement below:
“Hello all- it is bittersweet to finally be home after this event. I would like to thank my Lake County Sheriff’s Office family for their unending love and support.
To everyone in Lake County, as well as state and even nationwide- I have seen and heard your prayers, love, and support. I want to thank each and every one of you. Please continue to support the family and friends of Deputies Link and Gargano through this most difficult time. Stay safe and take care of each other. God bless you all.
Harold K-9 1525″
