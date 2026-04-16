Daytona Beach landmarks to glow purple for crime victims’ rights week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Next week, two iconic Daytona Beach landmarks will shine in purple in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The Daytona International Speedway sign and the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell will glow each evening from April 19 to April 25.

This display aims to raise awareness about victims’ rights and spotlight Marsy’s Law for Florida, which voters approved in 2018 to guarantee enforceable rights for crime victims and their families.

The purple lights symbolize support for victims of violent crime, honoring their experiences and reminding them they are not alone.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is held every April to highlight victims’ rights and connect people with available resources.

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