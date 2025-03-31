Daytona Beach man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

BUNNELL, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the arrest of Dasani Ford, 25, of Daytona Beach, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The arrest was in connection to a 2024 case where investigators arrived at a local hospital in response to a sexual assault that occurred days earlier involving a juvenile.

According to detectives, Ford drove the victim from a McDonald’s in Palm Coast to Target to make a purchase for her friend.

After leaving the store, Ford would drive the victim to an undeveloped area where the assault would occur.

Detectives also learned that Ford had been engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with the victim several months before the incident.

“I want to commend this young lady on speaking up about this incident and reporting it to law enforcement... Let this also be a warning to sexual predators who think they can victimize our youth; we will catch you, just like we caught this dirtbag.” — Rick Staly, Flagler County Sheriff

Ford was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

