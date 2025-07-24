Daytona Beach personal trainer facing more charges after arrest, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A personal trainer in Daytona Beach who was previously arrested is now facing more charges.

David Moorsel is facing additional charges after being arrested earlier this month on charges of voyeurism and child pornography.

Moorsel was served with warrants for voyeurism and sexual battery by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Moorsel was a trainer at Gold’s Gym and has a criminal history for sexual abuse in Montana.

