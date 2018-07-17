  • Daytona Beach police help alligator find way back to water

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A group of Daytona Beach police officers used a yield traffic sign to shoo away an unwanted, four-legged customer outside a gas station. 

    Police said a small alligator was found behind a RaceTrac on Beville Road on Tuesday. 

    A delivery man spotted the animal as he was throwing away some boxes behind the business. 

    Sgt. Bob Ransom and Officers Kera Cantrell and Nick Gurucharri came to the rescue. 

    Video posted to Facebook shows Ransom steering the alligator out of the garbage area and into a pond. 

    He used a yield traffic sign the business had stored in the back after the sign had been knocked down on the street.

