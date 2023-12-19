Daytona Beach police officer arrested, accused of battery on pregnant woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach Police Officer has been placed on leave after he was arrested for domestic violence, the department announced Monday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officer Rayshaun McGrew was arrested while off-duty Friday afternoon on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant person, a felony.

According to an incident report, officers responded to a home McGrew shared with the victim just after 1:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a disturbance.

READ: Video shows arrest of off-duty Seminole County deputy accused of drunken driving in Volusia County

The officers first made contact with the victim who identified McGrew as her boyfriend.

The victim said she and McGrew were arguing because he was not helping with a young child they have in common. According to the report, the victim was upset that McGrew was talking on the phone and playing video games with his friends instead of helping with their child.

According to police, the victim said McGrew had been staying in another room in the house for approximately two months while they worked on their relationship.

On Friday, the victim said she went to McGrew’s room to speak with him, at which point he opened the door, put his right hand on her neck and shoved her to the ground.

According to the arrest report, the victim tried to push McGrew back but said “he’s built like a wall, so it did nothing.”

The reporting officers noted McGrew stood approximately 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighed 240 pounds while the victim was just over 5 feet tall and weighed only 140 pounds.

The victim told officers McGrew grabbed her by the neck a second time and shoved her backwards approximately five feet into a bookshelf, breaking it.

READ: 1 person hospitalized after fire in apartment near Downtown Orlando

Responding officers noted the victim had a red mark on the side of her neck and a scrape on one of her arms consistent with striking the bookshelf. The victim also had a mark on the heel of her left foot, which she said came from her hitting the wall.

The officers also noted the broken bookshelf in the report, further corroborating the victim’s statement.

In his interview with police, McGrew claimed the victim was trying to force her way through the door as he was closing it to keep her out of the bedroom.

According to police, McGrew said the victim’s injuries likely happened as a result of her sticking her arm between the frame and the door as he tried to close it.

When officers mentioned the injury to the victim’s foot, McGrew claimed she had some marks from a previous unrelated incident.

In their report, officers also noted that McGrew should have been aware that the victim was pregnant.

McGrew was ultimately arrested and booked into the Volusia County Jail.

READ: Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. Supreme Court justice

Responding officers contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families because a young child witnessed the incident, according to the report.

McGrew has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcomes of both criminal and internal investigations by the police department.

According to the police department, McGrew was initially hired as a full-time officer in March of 2020 before he resigned in February of 2021 and was rehired in June of 2022. He has not been involved in any prior disciplinary investigations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group