1 person hospitalized after fire in apartment near Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire ignited in her apartment early Tuesday morning.

Crews from Orlando Fire Department Station 1 responded to reports of a fire in an apartment at 1010 W. Washington Street just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor.

According to the fire department, there was one woman inside the apartment when the fire started. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

An Orlando firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained while putting out the fire.

No other residents of the apartment building were home at the time, according to the fire department.

Firefighters say they were able to keep the flames from impacting the other units.

Although they managed to keep the fire contained to the unit where it started, firefighters say that apartment sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the woman who was in the apartment once she’s released from the hospital.

