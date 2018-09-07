Daytona Beach police officer fired after being arrested on child abuse charges

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 26-year-old Daytona Beach police officer was fired after being arrested Wednesday on charges of child abuse, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
Investigators said a day care worker noticed a bruise on a 3-year-old girl, who told the worker that Daytona Beach police Officer John Barrett picked her up by the legs and threw her against a wall when she wouldn't go to bed Monday.
During an examination, it was determined that the girl's left ear and left arm were bruised, police said.
Barrett told investigators that the girl didn't injure herself and didn't have an accident while she was with him, an arrest report said.
Police said Barrett smirked and chuckled about the allegations but didn't ask about the girl's well-being.
Investigators said Barrett told them the girl isn't a good communicator.
Barrett was arrested on charges of child abuse without great harm. On Thursday, he was released from jail on bail.
Police said Barrett was hired in May and was immediately fired because sworn personnel are subject to an 18-month probationary period.
