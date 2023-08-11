Daytona Beach police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Angeline Wigley, 13, was last seen on the 200 block of South Adams Street on Thursday around 11 p.m.

Wigley is described as 5-foot-tall and weighing 110 pounds.

If you know where she is or come into contact with her, you are asked to call law enforcement.

