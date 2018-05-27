  • Daytona Beach prostitution sting nets 17 arrests over holiday weekend

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police arrested 17 people as part of a prostitution sting conducted over Memorial Day weekend, according to police reports. 

    The two-day operation spanned Friday and Saturday, focusing on prostitutes the first day and on the “Johns” that pick up prostitutes the next. 

    Related Headlines

    Police arrested seven women on prostitution charges Friday, mostly at locations along Ridgewood, Fremont and Bellevue avenues.

    • Shoniajean Lajoie
    • Sandra Pulak
    • Kara Pennington
    • Joleen Farwell
    • Jennifer Lahive
    • Kathleen Mercado
    • Michelle Olivieri

    Undercover police arrested 10 “Johns” who attempted to pick up prostitutes on Saturday. 

    • Terrell Hadden
    • David Wilson
    • Calvin Jackson
    • Rodney Smith
    • David McAndrew
    • Thomas McManus
    • Alan Waddell
    • Jester Mombu
    • Jerome Smith

    All of the men were picked up at the intersection of Fremont and Ridgewood avenues. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Daytona Beach prostitution sting nets 17 arrests over holiday weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto: Afternoon storms approaching from south as subtropical storm…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Holly Hill Little Caesars employee shoots, kills masked man who…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Subtropical Storm Alberto: Gov. Rick Scott declares State of Emergency…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto: What is a subtropical storm?