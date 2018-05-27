Daytona Beach prostitution sting nets 17 arrests over holiday weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police arrested 17 people as part of a prostitution sting conducted over Memorial Day weekend, according to police reports.
The two-day operation spanned Friday and Saturday, focusing on prostitutes the first day and on the “Johns” that pick up prostitutes the next.
Police arrested seven women on prostitution charges Friday, mostly at locations along Ridgewood, Fremont and Bellevue avenues.
- Shoniajean Lajoie
- Sandra Pulak
- Kara Pennington
- Joleen Farwell
- Jennifer Lahive
- Kathleen Mercado
- Michelle Olivieri
Undercover police arrested 10 “Johns” who attempted to pick up prostitutes on Saturday.
- Terrell Hadden
- David Wilson
- Calvin Jackson
- Rodney Smith
- David McAndrew
- Thomas McManus
- Alan Waddell
- Jester Mombu
- Jerome Smith
All of the men were picked up at the intersection of Fremont and Ridgewood avenues.
