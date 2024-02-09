Daytona Beach woman arrested in New Year’s Day death of ‘obviously neglected’ boy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman was arrested Friday in the New Year’s Day death of a 14-year-old boy, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police said they were called Jan. 1 to the Carolina Club Apartments near North Williamson Boulevard and Dunn Avenue after someone discovered the “obviously neglected” boy.

Investigators said the boy was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on the boy and ruled his cause of death to be homicide.

Police said they obtained a warrant Friday to arrest Talia Nelson on the following charges: first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.

