Daytona State College announces 15th consecutive year of tuition freeze

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona State College approved a tuition freeze for the upcoming 2025-26 school year.

The school said the freeze marks the 15th year of no increases in tuition and associated fee rates.

The freeze applies to all bachelor’s, associate’s, career, and technical programs.

The DSC District Board of Trustees approved the tuition freeze Thursday at its regular monthly meeting.

“Offering students an affordable education is an investment in our community,” said Dr. Tom Lobasso, President of Daytona State College. “Providing top-notch educational opportunities positions all of our students to further their studies, embark on rewarding careers, and improve the quality of life for themselves and their families.”

In 2015, Daytona State said it was the only state college that had lowered tuition by two percent.

Daytona State is ranked as one of the most affordable public institutions in the country.

