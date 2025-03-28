DCF cleared Regina Hill of exploiting elderly woman twice, filing claims

ORLANDO, Fla. — A year after Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested on accusations she exploited and stole from a 96-year-old constituent, legal filings are finally shedding light on her claims of innocence.

In a request to access the woman’s medical records, Hill’s attorneys said the now-suspended commissioner was investigated twice by the Department of Children and Families, and both times the agency cleared her of exploitation.

The most recent determination came in 2023, after FDLE agents began investigating Hill’s interactions with the woman.

The claims cited documents that the court has placed under seal. DCF has historically been uncooperative when asked about its investigations, including requests related to the Hill case.

Hill’s attorneys detailed two other aspects of DCF’s findings: that the woman, as of 2023, was unable to consent and all of her needs were being met.

The request for the woman’s medical records plays to Hill’s defense that the woman was aware of her relationship with Hill and amount of control and influence the then-commissioner had over her life at the time.

All parties agree that as of today, the now-97 year old is largely unaware of what’s happening around her.

Prosecutors contend that the woman may have been aware Hill was helping her, but wasn’t aware that her finances were being drained as Hill paid for a face lift, vacations and IV treatments – and bought a house.

“Would you have given permission for Regina Hill to buy a house in your name?” an FDLE agent could be heard asking the woman in an audio recording released in January.

She sounded incredulous.

“Why would I do that?” she asked.

The new filings included several other claims made by Hill’s attorneys. They said the new power of attorney over the woman, the daughter of a friend, is rarely involved in the woman’s life.

Hill and her team have repeatedly claimed that woman is the person who is exploiting the 97-year-old since the case became public, claiming she has not followed the woman’s wishes for how her property should be handled.

They also blasted news coverage of the case and said prosecutors have selectively failed to release audio tapes that conceal facts helpful to their case.

Outside the courthouse Thursday, after a judge granted her team access to those medical records, Hill tried to put the focus on her upcoming election against Interim Commissioner Shan Rose.

She continued to sound unconcerned about the eventual outcome of her case.

“I’m fully confident in my attorneys and moving forward and continuing to stand in my truth,” she said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group