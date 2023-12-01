Deadline for families to register for Toys for Tots ends this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are 24 days away from Christmas, but we are even closer to the deadline for Toys for Tots.

That deadline is Dec. 15, and there is still a great need in our community to make sure Central Florida children in need have a gift to open.

However, before families get a gift, they have to be verified.

Families have three days left to show up in person.

Friday through Sunday is application verification time.

Parents must show proof of residence, proof their receiving government assistance and a birth certificate for each child.

Things are going smoothly at the Orange County Toys for Tots headquarters on Sand Lake Road and Orange Blossom Trail.

However, Toys for Tots officials said there have been some hiccups.

“Some of the issues I’ve seen are people showing up to verify and they put down other kids. Like their nephew or niece, but we must have the direct parent come in for those kids,” said Sgt. Gustavo Guerrero with Toys for Tots.

Odalys Torres said she, and her family, are ready to go.

“They’ve helped me so much,” Torres said.

She says the Toys for Tots saved her Christmas last year.

“I just didn’t have the income. I wasn’t working. I’m a stay-at-home mom and in this economy, it’s been so hard,” Torres said.

Toys for Tots needs some help of its own.

So far, they have a little over 8,000 toys, but their Orange County warehouse is nowhere close to being full.

About 6,000 families have signed up, which is about 15,000 kids. That amount is about double that registered last year.

