FHP: Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash in Volusia County has shut down a road near DeLand, the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting.

State troopers responded to the crash along Kepler Road south of Mimosa Lane shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

On its official website, FHP recommended motorists find an alternate route due to the closure of North Kepler Road.

Investigators said the crash happened after a Ford Edge SUV, whose driver was traveling north on the southbound lane of Kepler Road, collided with a Honda Civic traveling south on the southbound lane.

The Civic’s driver, 27, of Sanford, died at the crash site, troopers said. FHP did not release her name.

The driver of the SUV, 33, of Oviedo, is recovering at Halifax Health Medical Center after he suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

