Deadly crash shuts down section of I-95 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a section of I-95 was shut down overnight after a deadly crash.

Troopers said all northbound lanes of I-95 are shut down in the Palm Coast area.

The crash happened around 10:14 p.m. near mile marker 291.

Troopers said the crash involved at least five vehicles.

A 19-year-old man from Jacksonville, who was one of the drivers involved, died at the scene of the accident.

Troopers said two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash impacted the northbound lanes of I-95, and drivers are encouraged to use caution and take an alternate route if possible.

Alexa Lorenzo is tracking the impact on traffic and will provide updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.

