Deadly crash shuts down stretch of Goldenrod Road in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down a stretch of Goldenrod Road in Orange County.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday north of Curry Ford Road.

Northbound lanes of Goldenrod Road are shut down in the area of the crash.

As of 7 a.m., only one southbound lane of Goldenrod Road remained open to motorists.

Fatal crash in Orange County

WFTV is near the crash scene, which involves and overturned vehicle near Orange County Fire Rescue Station 68.

The closure is impacting traffic between Curry Ford Road and Lake Underhill Road.

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP for more details on what led to the crash and who was involved.

