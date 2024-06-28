Deadly crash shuts down stretch of road in northwest Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash in northwest Orange County.

It happened Friday shortly after 5:30 a.m. along Jones Avenue near the community of Tangerine.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a dump truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

READ: Several homes damaged after tornado touches down in Melbourne

Investigators said a Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling westbound on Jones Avenue, west of Jewel Foliage Road, behind the dump truck.

Troopers said the pickup’s driver failed to slow or stop for the dump truck ahead, and collided with the back of it.

Jones Ave fatal crash

The Silverado’s driver was taken to AdventHealth Apopka hospital, but FHP said he did not survive.

The man driving the dump truck, 38, of Eustis, was not hurt, troopers said.

READ: ‘Wouldn’t be enough’: Leesburg murder victim’s wife opposes death penalty

FHP reported road block in both directions on Jones Avenue as of 7:45 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group