Deadly crash shuts down stretch of SR-408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down a section of State Road 408 in east Orange County.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of SR-408 in the area of Dean Road.

Florida Highway Patrol’s website indicates that the crash involves at least one fatality.

READ: Missing man out of Orlando International Airport has been located safe and sound

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP for more details about the crash and about how long SR-408 could remain closed.

SR-408 crash in Orange County Deadly crash SR-408 near Dean Rd. (EPASS / Central Florida Expressway Auth.)

Reporter Sam Martello is near the scene of the crash and said that eastbound traffic is being diverted off SR-408 at State Road 417.

READ: Man dies after crash on I-4 in Volusia County, troopers say

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates on this breaking story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group