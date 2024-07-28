Missing man out of Orlando International Airport has been located safe and sound

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has spoken to Patrick Bailey’s daughter Anastasia Quanbeck and she confirmed that her father has been located.

“In the days after his flight from Orlando, Florida to Medford, Oregon was cancelled due to a widespread communication outage, our father decided to return home by bus and began the long journey back without realizing anyone would be worried about his whereabouts. He is healthy and in good spirits.” said Quanbeck.

Quanbeck thanked the Orlando Police Department, members of the Crescent City Elks Lodge #1689, the Orlando media and the thousands on social media that helped find her father.

Previous Story:

82-year-old missing man Patrick Bailey has been identified at a bus station in Orlando by detectives.

Channel 9 spoke to Patrick Bailey II, son of Bailey, who confirmed that detectives have identified Bailey at multiple stops across the country.

Detectives have determined Bailey is on a bus that is headed to Grants Pass, Oregon which is near where he lives in Northern California.

A bolo for Patrick Bailey is active in the area.

Read: School Safety Convention kicks off in Orlando

Bailey has been missing for over a week after his flight from Orlando was canceled due to the CrowdStrike outages and he dropped his cell phone at his hotel lobby heading to the airport.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest updates.

Read: Sunday: Mostly cloudy and slow-moving storms

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group