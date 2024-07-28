Sunday: Mostly cloudy and slow-moving storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be mostly cloudy across Central Florida.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said this will help keep our temperatures near and in some spots below seasonal levels.

The daytime highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Read: New Details may pinpoint missing man from Orlando International Airport to Louisiana Wendy’s

weather 07/28/24

We’ll also have an increased chance of rain and storms, 70%.

Afternoon storms will be slow movers again today.

Read; Police: Boy, 13, ‘critical’ after being shot in Port Orange

weather 07/28/24

Localized flooding will be a concern, as some communities could see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group