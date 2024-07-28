New Details may pinpoint missing man from Orlando International Airport to Louisiana Wendy’s

ORLANDO , Fla. — The family of Patrick Bailey remains hopeful after a week-long search has finally shed some light on where 82-year-old Patrick Bailey may be.

“The police detectives said he bought a ticket out of Orlando. But then he did miss the first bus. But it looks like he actually is. He passed through Louisiana, Texas, and New Mexico,” said Patrick Bailey II, son of Patrick Bailey Sr.

Bailey told Channel 9 Saturday that the family learned through investigators that his father may have taken a bus to California from Orlando.

He said investigators narrowed his 2,691-mile trek to the East Coast to a Wendy’s restaurant in Louisiana. Bailey said investigators are now working to get video footage from the restaurant to make sure he is the one who boarded the bus and the one who is in possession of his card.

The family said Bailey has been missing for over a week. He traveled to Jacksonville from Orlando International Airport to visit his sister.

His daughter Anastasia said Bailey’s sister noticed something different about him and downloaded a tracking app on his phone before he was set to head back to California on Monday.

“He left my aunt’s house late Saturday night to go to the airport to catch his flight, which was early Sunday Morning,” said Anastasia Quanbeck, Patrick Bailey’s daughter.

Friday, Orlando Police via “X” posted about Bailey’s flight being canceled Monday due to the CrowdStrike outages. Investigators said he booked a hotel at a nearby DoubleTree for the night and when he checked out, dropped his phone in the lobby.

“They noticed it hadn’t left the hotel, and they did call, and an employee there found it in the lobby.,” said Quanbeck.

Quanbeck said Friday investigators saw Bailey on camera leave the hotel, board an airport shuttle to OIA, and go inside but couldn’t determine if he ever boarded a new plane.

Bailey’s son said this new emerging information is a glimmer of hope for the family, and they are anxiously waiting by the phone for investigators to verify if Patrick Bailey is indeed on a bus back home.

“Its a relief, but you also have to temper your excitement until you have things verified. So since it’s not verifiable yet. I’m still kind of waiting,” said Bailey.

Meanwhile, Orlando Police are still asking the public for help locating Bailey, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

