JetBlue to add two new Orlando flights to New England

JetBlue will add two more flights to New England from Orlando International Airport.

The New York-based airline (Nasdaq: JBLU) will add 8 new routes to Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island through January 2025, including two in Orlando. At Orlando International Airport, JetBlue will add a Portland, Maine seasonal flight three times a week starting Oct. 10, with a daily year-round flight to Manchester, New Hampshire starting Jan. 23.

Breeze Airways and Southwest Airlines currently provide service from Orlando to Manchester, while Breeze and Frontier Airlines currently provide service to Portland, Maine.

