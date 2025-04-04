Central Florida business react to sweeping new tariffs set to take effect Saturday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From the furniture you buy to the food you eat, new tariffs on products not made or grown in the United States could trickle down to stores across Central Florida.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced a ten percent tariff will be in place on imports from all foreign countries.

“Of course, right now, the price is going to have to rise a little bit, but in the long run, it’ll be better for us,” said Tom Le, the owner of Oviedo Fine Wine and Liquor.

Le told Channel 9, about 80 percent of the bottles in his store are made in the United States, with notable exceptions including some kinds of Rum, Tequila, and Whiskey.

A 25 percent tariff remains in place for goods from Mexico and Canada, but alcohol from those countries, including tequila, is exempt from new tariffs.

Overall, Le told Channel 9 that even if prices rise for some wines and liquors, his customers likely won’t be deterred. He thinks the new tariffs will spur American manufacturing in the long run.

“I love to use and sell American-made products, anyway,” said Le, “I’m willing to pay more for American-made products than import products.”

On Thursday, two specialty grocery stores told Channel 9 they will have to pass on their increased costs. The owner of the International Food Market which specializes in authentic Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Turkish groceries told Channel 9 his local distributors will feel the pinch first.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Torres is a regular at the International Food Market who said while he doesn’t support the tariffs, he will continue to support the local store.

“It only makes sense that they’re gonna kind of raise the prices on certain things, if they have to pay more in order for them to import it in the first place,” said Torres, “So, If i have to pay it, then I have to pay it.”

Several dozen countries will be subject to additional reciprocal tariffs announced by Trump.

This chart shared by the White House on X details the new tariffs.

