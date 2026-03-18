Orlando begins demolition of Pulse nightclub nearly 10 years after tragedy

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando will begin the demolition of Pulse nightclub on Wednesday to clear the site for a permanent memorial.

The demolition comes nearly 10 years after 49 people were killed at the location on June 12, 2016.

The city is conducting a controlled dismantling of the exterior structure and all adjacent buildings on the property.

The demolition process is expected to take several weeks to finish.

Crews arrived at the Pulse site on Wednesday morning to begin preparation for the demolition.

The process includes the complete removal of the main nightclub building, an adjacent structure, and all secondary facilities located within the property fence to clear the land.

The demolition follows the removal of the nightclub’s signage from the property.

During that process, workers carefully dismantled the sign by removing the white paneling and stabilizing the metal structure.

The sign and other artifacts recovered from the site are currently being held in a climate-controlled warehouse.

According to the city of Orlando, these items are being stored to protect them from environmental damage while officials determine their future use.

Channel 9 will have live team coverage of the work being done on Wednesday at the Pulse site and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

See more in the video above.

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