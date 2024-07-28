Man dies after crash on I-4 in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man died after being ejected from a sedan in a crash late Saturday on Interstate 4.

Troopers said that the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on eastbound I-4 near mile marker 106.

FHP said a 2011 Nissan Altima was driving above the posted speed limit and failed to see the 2016 Kia Optima and the 2020 Nissan Rogue ahead.

Troopers said the front of the Nissan Altima collided with the end of the Kia Optima.

FHP said the impact caused the front of the Kia Optima to collide with the rear right of the Nissan Rogue.

Investigators said that after the first impact, the Nissan Altima ran off the roadway, onto the outside shoulder, and hit a tree.

The 28-year-old Nissan Altima driver was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead on scene, trooper said.

FHP said the other drivers remained on the scene.

