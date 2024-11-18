Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots, CDC says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of E. coli linked to organic carrots.

One person has died, and dozens have gotten sick in 18 states.

Florida is not among them.

The carrots come from Grimmway Farms in California.

They were sold at stores like Trader Joe’s and Wegmans.

If you have organic baby or whole carrots with past “Use By” dates, check your fridge and throw them out to be safe.

