2 dead after crash involving Lamborghini and Ford F-550 on Beachline Expressway, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead after a violent crash on the Beachline Expressway in Orange County.

A deadly crash around 2:17 a.m. Friday on State Road 528 near Orangewood Boulevard.

The crash has all eastbound lanes of the Beachline Expressway closed in the area.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan that crashed into a Ford F-550.

Investigators said the Lamborghini was traveling in the center outside lane when it failed to stop for the Ford ahead, resulting in a rear-end collision.

The driver of the Lamborghini, a 41-year-old man from Kissimmee, and his passenger, a 41-year-old man from Windermere, were both transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased.

The Ford driver, a 58-year-old male from Altamonte Springs, was not injured and remained on the scene.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash; further information will be provided once available.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group