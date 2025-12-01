Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down US 1 in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday in Brevard County.

A four-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound US-1 in Melbourne.

The crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist, leading to the closure of all northbound lanes.

The motorcyclist involved in the crash was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Troopers are currently on the scene, working to document and clear the crash site.

The crash occurred just north of Post Road, and the investigation is ongoing.

