Deadly Orange County shooting leaves two victims, one arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were fatally shot on November 27, 2025, in the 600 block of Cedar Bend Circle in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at approximately 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A suspect, a man in his 40s, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The investigation is currently active, and authorities have released no further information at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group