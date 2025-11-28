Local

Deadly Orange County shooting leaves two victims, one arrested

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Deadly crash investigation in Orange County FHP troopers, Orlando police and Orange County sheriff's deputies were visible Wednesday night at the crash scene along Rio Grande Avenue. (WFTV staff)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were fatally shot on November 27, 2025, in the 600 block of Cedar Bend Circle in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at approximately 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A suspect, a man in his 40s, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The investigation is currently active, and authorities have released no further information at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read